EPL: Hazard, Kante, Lukaku, two others battle for PFA Award

The Professional Footballers’ Association, PFA, has made public the various nominees in the run for all its categories of awards for the 2016/2017 season.

Top on the list of nominees for the Men’s PFA Award is the Chelsea duo of N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard who have been quite fantastic in the period under review.

Joining the two Chelsea stars on the nominees’ list released on Thursday are the quartet of Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Alexis Sanchez.

For the Young Player Category, Kane is also nominated along his Spurs’ teammate who is of Nigerian descent, Dele Alli.

Lukaku, Leroy Sane and Jordan Pickford are the others in the run for the PFA Young Players Award.

The winners, voted for by PFA members, will be announced on April 23.

Men’s PFA Players’ player of the year nominees

Eden Hazard – Chelsea

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

N’Golo Kante – Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku – Everton

Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal

Men’s PFA young player of the year nominees

Dele Alli – Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Keane – Burnley

Romelu Lukaku – Everton

Jordan Pickford – Sunderland

Leroy Sane – Manchester City

Women’s PFA players’ player of the year

Lucy Bronze – Manchester City Women

Karen Carney – Chelsea Ladies

Jane Ross – Manchester City Women

Jill Scott – Manchester City Women

Caroline Weir – Liverpool Ladies

Ellen White – Birmingham City Ladies

Women’s PFA Young player of the year

Millie Bright – Chelsea Ladies

Jess Carter – Birmingham City Ladies

Nikita Parris – Manchester City Women

Georgia Stanway – Manchester City Women

Keira Walsh – Manchester City Women

Caroline Weir – Liverpool Ladies