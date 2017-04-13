EPL: Hazard, Kante, Lukaku, two others battle for PFA Award

The Professional Footballers’ Association, PFA, has made public the various nominees in the run for all its categories of awards for the 2016/2017 season.
Top on the list of nominees for the Men’s PFA Award is the Chelsea duo of N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard who have been quite fantastic in the period under review.
Joining the two Chelsea stars on the nominees’ list released on Thursday are the quartet of Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Alexis Sanchez.
For the Young Player Category, Kane is also nominated along his Spurs’ teammate who is of Nigerian descent, Dele Alli.
Lukaku, Leroy Sane and Jordan Pickford are the others in the run for the PFA Young Players Award.
The winners, voted for by PFA members, will be announced on April 23.
Men’s PFA Players’ player of the year nominees
Eden Hazard – Chelsea
Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
N’Golo Kante – Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku – Everton
Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal
Men’s PFA young player of the year nominees
Dele Alli – Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
Michael Keane – Burnley
Romelu Lukaku – Everton
Jordan Pickford – Sunderland
Leroy Sane – Manchester City
Women’s PFA players’ player of the year
Lucy Bronze – Manchester City Women
Karen Carney – Chelsea Ladies
Jane Ross – Manchester City Women
Jill Scott – Manchester City Women
Caroline Weir – Liverpool Ladies
Ellen White – Birmingham City Ladies
Women’s PFA Young player of the year
Millie Bright – Chelsea Ladies
Jess Carter – Birmingham City Ladies
Nikita Parris – Manchester City Women
Georgia Stanway – Manchester City Women
Keira Walsh – Manchester City Women
Caroline Weir – Liverpool Ladies