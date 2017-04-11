UCL: Juventus thrash Barcelona in Turin

Related News

Juventus have one foot in the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League after posting a solid performance in Turin where they crushed Barcelona 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter final contest.

In what is a repeat of the 2015 final where Barcelona ran out winners, Juventus came better prepared this time and were firing on all cylinders from the blast of the whistle.

The host did not have to wait for too long as they were already in front as early as the seventh minute through Paul Dybala who also added another in the 22nd minute to give Juve a 2-0 half time lead.

Barcelona simply had no answers to the rampaging Juve team who added a third to their tally through Giorgio Chiellini who scored 10 minutes into the second.

While the Old Lady have a healthy lead, it might be premature to start celebrate as Barcelona may be eyeing another miracle like they did against PSG upturning a 4-0 deficit.