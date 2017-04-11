Bomb explosion forces postponement of Dortmund, Monaco clash

A bomb explosion understood to be targeted at Borussia Dortmund Team bus has led to the postponement of the UEFA Champions League game between the German club and Monaco.

The game is one of the quarter finals of the Champions League.

As reported by the BBC, the German team confirmed that one person was injured in an incident near their hotel but said there was “no danger inside the stadium”.

The match will now be played at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion at 17:45 BST on Wednesday.

Police confirmed there had been three explosions in the area of the team bus.

Dortmund tweeted that: “A bomb exploded at the team bus next to the hotel.

“The players are safe. There is no danger at the stadium.”

Dortmund police also said that windows were broken and one person had been injured.

