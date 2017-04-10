EPL: Crystal Palace thrash Arsenal in London derby

Related News

Crystal Palace’s quest to avoid relegation from the English premier league got a big boost on Monday.

The Eagles secured a highly-commendable 3-0 win over London neighbours Arsenal who are increasingly looking likely to finish outside the top four for the first time in over a decade.

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, was absent for the Gunners having starred in the U23 game played earlier in the day.

It turned out that his teammates could not get the job done against a Crystal Palace side who recently shocked Chelsea at Stamford bridge.

Adrian Townsend, Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milvojevic were the goal scorers as Crystal Palace cruised to their third straight win on the bounce.

On the flip side, the Gunners slipped to an embarrassing fourth away defeat in succession for the first time under Arsene Wenger.