Nigerian League stars face tough hurdle to join Super Eagles

Nigeria Professional Football League stars hoping for an early breakthrough into the Super Eagles would have to tone down on their aspirations if the words of the Technical Adviser, Genort Rohr, is anything to go by.

Rohr stated that he feels at home with his winning team and he does not want to tamper with the setting as it were.

The Franco-German was clear on the fact that the NPFL stars will need to do much more if they are to break into his present team.

“You know it’s not easy to change a winning team. We work with young good players, who brought us to the top of our group. To come into this team, you must be very high-level,” Rohr told journalists in Lagos

”But I have seen some players who can come in, they have to work so much. It’s not easy to work on old generation synthetic ground, they did well.

”First step is to come in the CHAN team, the local Super Eagles team. My assistants, Salisu and Imama, know all the players. We always want to have the best team of Super Eagles.”

The German tactician added that: ”To come in this team, the players must be very strong, the door is open and I’m waiting for the next selection of CHAN team then I will have a look.

”When the local team played in Spain I took two of them.”

Stephen Odey is one of the names being put forward for consideration by the national team handlers and the striker has been in top form in the NPFL scoring 14 goals so far.

“Everybody is welcome as long as they are better than the players we already have. They will have their chance. They must work to be stronger, to be quicker, to be better and work very well to come higher. So, each young player who is ready to work and is really strong and perfect will come to the super Eagles,” said Rohr

Rohr’s next game in charge of the Super Eagles is a home fixture against South Africa in a 2019 AFCON qualifier in June.

The home based stars will get a chance to prove their mettle to the German in a CHAN qualifier against Togo/Benin away from home in August.