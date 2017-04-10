Nigerian League: I have been sacked as Rangers’ coach – Imama Amakapabo

Related News

Coach Imama Amakapabo has confirmed that he has been relieved of his position as Enugu Rangers Coach.

There were initial reports that Imama was only suspended by the Rangers management; but the Nigeria League title wining coach has announced that his contract with the Flying Antelopes has been terminated.

Imama who is one of the assistant coaches with the Nigerian national team confirmed the sack via a tweet on Monday.

“It’s official received a termination of my contract with Rangers international football Club by email by 5:35pm. Thank you lord for every,” he said on his twitter handle @amapakab.

At the moment, Sylvanus Okpala an ex-international and also a former assistant coach with the Super Eagles during the reign of late Stephen Keshi is being muted as a replacement for the sacked Imama.

“Sylvanus Okpala is set to be named the club’s interim boss. As we speak, the Rangers hierarchy are in a meeting and I believe an announcement will be made soon.

“Okey Emordi is also believed to be on the cards for a possible return,” a source in Enugu told PREMIUM ITIMES on Monday.

Okpala who is seen as the front runner to replace Imama played club football for Enugu Rangers, C.S. Marítimo and C.D. Nacional in the Portuguese Liga.

He also played for the Nigerian national football team at the 1980 and 1988 Summer Olympics and was a member of the squad that won the 1980 African Cup of Nations.

Aside occupying the bottom spot in the NPFL now, Rangers have an uphill task against Zesco United in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs round.

The Nigerian League champions could only manage a 2-2 draw in the first leg played in Enugu last Sunday.