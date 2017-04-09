Nigerian League Review: Kano Pillars suffer home defeat, MFM win big

Related News

MFM FC are back at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League following their 3-0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

A dominant first half performance saw the Olukoya Boys scoring all their goals in the first period over the visiting team.

Austine Ogunye got the curtain raiser in a 19th minute strike before Sikiru Olatunbosun doubled the lead in the 27th minute.

MFM gave themselves a breather when they scored their third goal late in the first half through Stephen Odey who was brought down in the box and stood up to convert the resultant penalty kick.

Sunday’s goal for Odey was his 14th of the season even as he would be happy to have Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernort Rohr see him first hand.

In Kano, Pillars suffered a rare home defeat as they were beaten by a lone goal by Akwa United.

Christian Pyagbara’s 19th minute goal was the decider in the match day 18 duel.

There were reports of home fans hauling missiles after the shock defeat.

In Bauchi, Wikki Tourists were 3-1 winners over Gombe United while newly-promoted Katsina United came from a goal down to beat seven-time league champions, Enyimba 2-1.

Shooting Stars also secured a 2-1 win over Niger Tornadoes while ABS FC ended their poor run with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Nasarawa United.

NPFL WEEK 18 RESULTS

Kano Pillars 0-1 Akwa Utd

Lobi Stars 0-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Katsina Utd 2-1 Enyimba Int’l

Wikki Tourists 3-1 Gombe Utd

Rivers Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors

ABS FC 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

MFM FC 3-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

Shooting Stars 2-1 Niger Tornadoes

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Remo Stars