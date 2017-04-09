CAF Confederation Cup: Zesco United hold Rangers in Enugu

Related News

Reigning Nigeria League champions, Enugu Rangers, blew away a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw in their CAF Confederation Cup 1st leg Round of 32 clash with Zambian club, Zesco United, on Sunday.

It was another disappointing display from the Flying Antelopes who have been struggling on the domestic scene and on the continent.

After failing the test in the CAF Champions League, Rangers were expected to do better in the second-tier club competition but that seems not to be the case at the moment.

The struggling NPFL champions couldn’t secure a win at home at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium and must now do that away in Zambia or better still record a higher scoring draw.

In Sunday’s game, Captain Chibuzor Madu scored the first goal for Rangers from the penalty spot in the 24th minute

Osas Okoro then doubled the advantage early in the second half. But in a rather disappointing manner, Rangers allowed the visitors back into the game.

Zesco will fancy their chance of progressing to the next phase as they did well to score two goals which saw the game ending in a 2-2 draw.