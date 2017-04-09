Nigerian League Preview: MFM FC, El-Kanemi in top of the table clash

Related News

The second and third-placed teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League will take centre stage in one of the Match Day 18 games across the country this Sunday.

The clash will take place in Lagos where MFM FC will battle it out against El-Kanemi Warriors.

MFM FC were battered 4-0 in their last outing away to Nasarawa United and they are not only keen to redeem their image but also keen to secure a win that should see them return to the summit of the NPFL log.

Plateau United, the present number one team, will not be in action this weekend as their opponent, Enugu Rangers, are playing on the continent.

MFM FC defender, Okorom Stanley, is very optimistic that his side will win big against El-Kanemi especially as Super Eagles Coach, Genort Rohr, is expected to be present at the Agege Stadium to monitor proceedings.

Though a tough encounter is expected, Okorom believes the Olukoya Boys have all it takes to win the game with a wide margin in order to reignite the confidence their fans have in them.

“Actually, we have what it takes to come out victorious against El-Kanemi Warriors. We lost our last game and we are not happy I must tell you the truth, so we need to bounce back with a lot of goals because if we win that game we will go back to the top of the table and I pray that by God’s grace we are going to win by at least four or five goals,” he told mountaintopfc.com

MFM FC are in third position on the 20-team table with 30 points going into Sunday’s games.

In other games, Rivers United who are ensconced in the relegation zone will host Abia Warriors at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Abia Warriors have never lost to Rivers United in competitive and non-competitive fixtures and they come into Sunday’s game in boisterous mood. Fifth on the table with just one defeat suffered in their last seven domestic fixtures, the boys from ‘God’s own State’ will not be contemplating defeat on Sunday.

That nonetheless, Rivers United technical manager, Stanley Eguma, is however in bullish mood and is eager to lead his side to their second league win in as many games.

“We are ready for what is a very big game. We have returned to winning ways after beating ABS and we hope that we will take it from there against Abia Warriors.

“We know they are a very good side, so we are not taking them for granted,” he said.

Elsewhere, Wikki Tourist will take on Gombe United and Kano Pillars will settle scores with Abia Warriors.

Shooting Stars will be battling it out in Ibadan against Niger Tornadoes while FC Ifeanyi Ubah have a date with Lobi Stars in Makurdi.

Match Day 18 Fixtures

Katsina United v Enyimba

Enugu Rangers v Plateau United (Postponed)

Wikki Tourist v Gombe United

Rivers United v Abia Warriors

ABS v Nasarawa United

MFM v El Kanemi Warriors

Kano Pillars v Akwa United

Shooting Stars v Niger Tornadoes

Lobi Stars v Ifeanyi Ubah

Sunshine Stars v Remo Stars