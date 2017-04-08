EPL: Victor Moses returns as Chelsea seal Champions League spot

Related News

Victor Moses returned to action on Saturday as Chelsea fulfilled one of their targets for the season which is qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues romped to a 1-3 victory over AFC Bournemouth and Moses was in the thick of action from start till the 90th minute when he gave way for Kourt Zouma.

The Nigeria international was yellow-carded as early as the 8th minute but he kept his cool to avoid a second that would have resulted in a red card.

With the outcome from Saturday’s game, Chelsea have kept their seven points lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Blues now have 75 points and no team outside the top four now can catch up with Chelsea with seven games left to go.

It wasn’t a stroll in the park for Chelsea as the Cherries put in a spirited performance and gave themselves a lifeline on the stroke of half time when Joshua King found the net with the help of a deflection, but Marcos Alonso’s impressive free kick in the second period put the game beyond them.

In other games, Kelechi Iheanacho was a second half substitute as Manchester City kept their own top four finish ambition intact with a 3-1 win over Hull City.

On their part Liverpool came from behind to beat Stoke City by 2-1 while West Ham were able to secure a crucial lone gone win over Swansea City.

West Brom’s fine run was halted as they beaten 1-0 at home by Southampton

EPL Results

Tottenham Hotspur 4 – 0 Watford

Manchester City 3 – 1 Hull City

Middlesbrough 0 – 0 Burnley

Stoke City 1 – 2 Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion 0 – 1 Southampton

West Ham United 1 – 0 Swansea City

AFC Bournemouth 1 – 3 Chelsea