Spurs thrash Watford 4-0 to close in on leaders Chelsea

Related News

Two goals by Son Heung-min helped Tottenham Hotspur thrash Watford 4-0 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points in Saturday’s early game.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after Dele Alli’s majestic curler broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute in the sunshine at White Hart Lane, an 11th consecutive home league win never looked in doubt.

Eric Dier made it 2-0 six minutes later before Son added a third with a low shot just before halftime.

After half-time it was pretty much the same story, with Watford only threatening in isolated moments through Nigeria’s attacking duo of Isaac Success and Stefano Chuka.

Son further confirmed Spurs’ dominance by meeting Kieran Trippier’s perfect cross with a lovely half-volley at the far post to grab his brace in the 54th minute as the hosts cruised through to full-time.

Harry Kane, returning as a second-half substitute, struck the bar with an injury-time free-kick – the last kick of the game – and Son might have sealed his hat-trick from his earlier pass.

Second-placed Tottenham’s sixth successive league victory took them to 68 points from 31 games.

Mauricio Pocehttino’s side are now four points behind Chelsea, who play at Bournemouth later on Saturday.

They are also 14 points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand and play at Crystal Palace on Monday. (NAN)