Nigerian League: Remo Stars goalkeeper coach dies

A Nigeria Professional Football League Club, Remo Stars, have lost one its coaches to an auto accident.

The deceased, Muhammed Abdullahi Perez, was a goalkeeper trainer until his death with the newly-promoted NPFL side.

Remo Stars, via their official Facebook page, on Saturday relived how Coach Perez died Friday night after an auto accident.

“With Great Pain in our heart we announce the demise of first team Goal Keeper trainer Muhammed Abdullahi Perez,” Remo Stars stated in their statement posted on their Facebook page.

“Perez was unfortunately hit by an unknown bus, driving against traffic on his way home in Ikenne and was rushed to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital where he passed away late last night,” the club added.

This development is coming at a time when Remo Stars are finally getting in their strides after a poor start to the season.

Remo Stars are currently 14th in the league table and will be playing away to Sunshine Stars in Akure in one of the match day 18 games of the NPFL on Sunday.