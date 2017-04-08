Moses in line to return against Bournemouth

Related News

Victor Moses could be recalled for Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old winger turned wing back missed Chelsea’s last two matches, but Antonio Conte revealed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that the Nigerian could be available after training for two days.

“Victor Moses trained with us yesterday and today; I have to check his situation and then make the best decision for the team, but he’s available,” Conte said.

Moses had to withdraw from the Super Eagles training camp in London during the international break, and Conte said the team missed Moses but he was happy how the rest of the team coped.

“Victor Moses has showed this season he is an important player, but in these two games he showed we can play without him.

“But we also showed in the past, when we missed other players, that we can do the same.

“We are a team and not 11 single players. If you think you can win the game with only one player you are in trouble because if you miss this player it’s impossible to win.

“You must be ready to find a solution when one player misses one or two games,” Conte added.

Moses has played league matches this season and has scored three goals.