Ahmed Musa quizzed by police for alleged ‘wife beating’

The Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa, was reportedly arrested and quizzed by British police in the early hours of Thursday on suspicion of battering his wife, Jamila.

The news has shocked many fans who view the 24-year-old star as an easygoing person, who always wears a smile.

A report the theSun.co.uk, said: “Nigerian international Ahmed Musa, a £16million forward with champions Leicester City, was nicked at his home at 1am.

“Ten hours later two plain-clothed women officers arrived at the £850,000 five-bedroom detached property in the city’s Countesthorpe area.

“It is believed they spent another two hours taking a statement from his wife Jamila, mum to Musa’s two young children Ahmed Jnr and Halima.

“Police confirmed they held Musa, 24, on suspicion of common assault.”

One neighbour told The Sun: “Ahmed is a nice guy. He always has a friendly smile. I don’t know anything about his private life.”

While an update from The Sun confirms that Musa has since returned home after the session with the police, many are still shocked by the news as Musa recently went online to show affection for his wife.

The Leicester City forward took to social media to post a snap of Jamila with a message of love to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday.

Gushing on Instagram, he wrote: “On this special day, may you have: All the joy, your heart can hold; All the smiles, a day can bring; And all the blessings, a life can unfold.

“May God bestow you with His bounties and blessings! Happy Birthday to my Queen.”