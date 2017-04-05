Coventry City terminate Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s contract

Related News

English League One club, Coventry City, have announced the mutual termination of the contract between the club and Nigerian striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

The 34-year old Nigerian striker only joined the third-tier team in February and only managed three substitute appearances before the announcement of the termination of his contract on Wednesday.

Yakubu was largely hampered by a knee injury which he sustained against Swindon at the end of February, a game which turned out to be his last for the Sky Blues.

“The club would like to wish Yakubu all the best for the future,” Coventry said.

Though he fired blanks in his short stay with Coventry City, Yakubu remains a proven goal scorer who netted 21 goals in his 57 appearances for Nigeria since making his in 2000 debut.

He is currently the third highest ever international goal scorer for Nigeria.