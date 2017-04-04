EPL: Manchester United escape defeat, Ndidi wins again

Manchester United narrowly escaped a home defeat in the English Premier League on Tuesday as they had to rely on a late penalty to secure a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Everton, who were thrashed in their last outing which was the derby game against Liverpool, came determined to the Old Trafford.

Phil Jagielka gave the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute and they were looking good to cause an upset before Toffees centre-back, Ashley Williams, saw red for handling inside the Everton box in second-half stoppage time.

Ibrahimovic stepped forward for the penalty kick and did justice to it, thus stretching Man United’s unbeaten league run to 20 matches.

At the King Power Stadium, the fine run by Wilfred Ndidi and his Leicester City teammates, continued as they secured their fifth successive win in the Premier League, beating relegation haunted Sunderland 2-0.

There was something to celebrate for another Nigerian, Isaac Success, who came in for Watford in the latter stages of their 2-0 win over West Brom.

Burnley beat Stoke City 1-0 in the other game played on Tuesday

