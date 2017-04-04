Chelsea uncertain of Victor Moses for Manchester City clash

Related News

There are still dark clouds around the availability or otherwise of Victor Moses for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Coach Atonio Conte said Moses, who missed last Saturday’s game due to injury, would have his fitness assessed Wednesday before a decision is made on his availability for the Man City match.

“I don’t know if Victor will be able to play tomorrow,” said the Chelsea boss. “We have another day to check the situation in the right way. We have a couple of situations to check and then make the best decision for the starting 11 tomorrow.”

It has not been the best of times for Moses who also missed the Super Eagles friendly against Senegal, no thanks to the injury sustained in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Before Saturday’s no-show, Moses featured in all of the Blues’ league fixtures since he was handed his first start by Antonio Conte last October at Hull City.

Going into Wednesday’s game, Chelsea have a seven-point advantage at the top of the table and they are keen not to allow that shrink as they hit the business end of the season.