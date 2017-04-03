Odemwingie joins Indonesia club

Osaze Odemwingie after signing for his previous club
Osaze Odemwingie after signing for his previous club

The Nigerian striker, Osaze Odemwingie, has joined the league of players heading to play club football in Indonesia.

Odemwingie on Monday after a successful medical was signed on to Indonesian first division club, Madura United FC.

The club on Monday confirmed the signing of Odemwingie as a marquee player for the 2017 League 1 season.

The 35-year old became the third high profile signing after the duo of Micheal Essien and Carlton Cole also joined Indonesian first division club.

During the unveiling ceremony for Odemwingie in Jakarta on Monday, the President of the club Achsanul Qosasi and the club manager Haruna Sumitro presented the former Nigerian international to the club fans ahead of their league opener.

The 35-year-old, who previously featured for Cardiff City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion FC was quoted on an Indonesian website beritajatim.com as saying: “Taretan, see you in Madura.”

The club also confirmed the arrival of the former Nigerian international via their Twitter handle @MaduraUnitedFC, writing “Welcome Peter Osaze Odemwingie!” and posting a photograph of a club shirt with Odemwingie’s name on it.

While the details of the contract for Odemwingie were not revealed, the player was handed the Number 24 jersey.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.