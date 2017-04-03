Odemwingie joins Indonesia club

Related News

The Nigerian striker, Osaze Odemwingie, has joined the league of players heading to play club football in Indonesia.

Odemwingie on Monday after a successful medical was signed on to Indonesian first division club, Madura United FC.

The club on Monday confirmed the signing of Odemwingie as a marquee player for the 2017 League 1 season.

The 35-year old became the third high profile signing after the duo of Micheal Essien and Carlton Cole also joined Indonesian first division club.

During the unveiling ceremony for Odemwingie in Jakarta on Monday, the President of the club Achsanul Qosasi and the club manager Haruna Sumitro presented the former Nigerian international to the club fans ahead of their league opener.

The 35-year-old, who previously featured for Cardiff City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion FC was quoted on an Indonesian website beritajatim.com as saying: “Taretan, see you in Madura.”

The club also confirmed the arrival of the former Nigerian international via their Twitter handle @MaduraUnitedFC, writing “Welcome Peter Osaze Odemwingie!” and posting a photograph of a club shirt with Odemwingie’s name on it.

While the details of the contract for Odemwingie were not revealed, the player was handed the Number 24 jersey.