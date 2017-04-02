Nigeria League Review: Enyimba snatch derby win, MFM suffer heavy defeat

Related News

There were lots of goals to savour in the Match Day 17 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League played across the country on Sunday.

In the star match of the weekend, Enyimba FC snatched a late win in the Oriental Derby against Enugu Rangers.

Daniel Etor via a spectacular free kick gave Rangers a 1-0 first half lead, but the stuttering champions could not keep the lead as Enyimba scored two second half goals to take maximum points from the derby clash.

Stephen Chukwude in the 55th minute put Enyimba on level terms before captain Mfon Udoh fired in the winning goal in the 90th minute.

With the victory, Enyimba are 10th on the log while the woes of Rangers continue as they stay at the base of the NPFL log.

Elsewhere, MFM FC were condemned to a heavy defeat at the Lafia Stadium as they were pummelled 4-0 by Nasarawa United in their Match Day 17 tie on Sunday.

Nasarawa United had just a 1-0 lead by the end of the first half, but the Olukoya Boys crumbled totally in the second half; letting in three more goals.

It is the second time this season that the Olukoya Boys will be losing by a 4-0 margin having also suffered similar fate in the hands of FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

In other games, there was plenty of goals in Uyo where Akwa United defeated Shooting Stars 4-2.

Ibrahim Alhassan scored a hat trick for Akwa United in that encounter to emerge as the third player to achieve that feat in the NPFL this season.

In Jos, the 1-0 win secured by Plateau United was enough to get them back to the top of the NPFL log as they now have 32 points from 17 games.

The games in Gombe and Sagamu also ended in 1-0 wins for Gombe United and Remo Stars who beat Kastina and Rivers United respectively

NPFL Match Day 17 Full results

Remo 1-0 Katsina

Enyimba 2-1 Rangers

Plateau 1-0 Wikki

Gombe 1-0 Rivers

Abia Warriors 2-0 ABS

Nasarawa 4-0 MFM

El-Kanemi 1-0 Pillars

Akwa 4-2 3SC

Tornadoes 2-1 Lobi

FCIU 2-1 Sunshine