EPL Review: Chelsea suffer shock defeat as Ndidi scores ‘wonder goal’

Related News

The fine run of Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League was halted on Saturday as relegation battlers, Crystal Palace, handed them a shock 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The development has seen the Blues’ lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to seven points as Crystal Palace masterfully halted their title charge

All of the goals in Saturday’s game came in the opening 11 minutes during an action-packed London derby, with Cesc Fabregas opening the scoring before Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke responded to quick goals in the 9th and 11th minute

The win also keeps Palace four points clear of the relegation zone having now won four consecutive matches for the first time since April 2015.

Elsewhere, Leicester City continued their perfect run under new manager, Craig Shakespeare; beating Stoke City 2-0 at the King Powers stadium.

Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi, scored his first Premier League goal in that encounter and it was a beauty to behold as he gave the Foxes a 1-0 lead by half time.

The points were effectively sealed for the defending champions when Jamie Vardy two minutes into the second half registered his name on the scorers’ sheet to give Leicester 2-0 lead and that was the final score.

In other centers, hopes of Sunderland escaping relegation got slimmer as they were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland at the Vicrage on Saturday.

Hull City on their part gave their survival chase a big boost; coming from behind to beat West Ham United 2-1.

There was no goals at Old Tafford as a stubborn West Brom side forced Manchester United to a goalless draw.

In the early kickoff, Liverpool again claimed the bragging rights in the Merseyside derby as they beat their fierce rivals Everton 3-1.

Liverpool 3 – 1 Everton

Burnley 0 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea 1 – 2 Crystal Palace

Hull City 2 – 1 West Ham United

Leicester City 2 – 0 Stoke City

Manchester United 0 – 0 West Bromwich Albion

Watford 1 – 0 Sunderland