Ex-Super Eagles coach, Paul Hamilton, is dead

Paul Hamilton
Paul Hamilton

The death of a former Super Eagles Coach, Paul Hamilton, has been confirmed.

The 75-year-old coach died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, on Thursday.

The Nigeria Football Federation has paid glowing tributes to the former Nigeria player and coach, who died after a protracted illness.

Sanusi Mohammed, NFF General Secretary, said: “We are in terrible shock. ‘Wonderboy’ Hamilton was a perfect gentleman in the real sense of the word, despite being a former international player for Nigeria and a Chief Coach of the senior national team.

“He worked very hard and with his whole heart for Nigeria in all spheres, as a player, a coach and as an administrator. The Nigeria football family will miss him dearly.”

Mr. Hamilton, who played for the senior national team in the 1960s and early 1970s, including featuring in the football tournament at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, died in the early hours of Thursday.

He was said to have been diagnosed of heart and kidney related health issues some months ago, and had his right leg amputated earlier this year.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    GOOD MAN, PA. PAUL HAMILTON. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE, AMEN, AMEN, AMEN.