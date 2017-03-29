Nigerian League Review: Odey takes MFM back to top spot

Related News

MFM FC have regained the number one position on the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL table.

The Olukoya Boys returned to top spot on Wednesday following their 2-1 win over Abia Warriors in their Match Day 16 tie at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Rave of the moment, Stephen Odey scored an early goal to take his tally for the season to 13; and Sikiru Olatubosun, famous for his wonder goal earlier in the season, also scored as MFM FC secured a 2-0 half time lead.

Though Abia Warriors pulled one back, it was not enough to deny the Olukoya Boys all three points that has taken them back to the summit of the NPFL log.

MFM FC now have 30 points from 16 games.

Elsewhere, two coaches Imama Amapakabo and Stanley Eguma risk losing their jobs as their teams Enugu Rangers and Rivers United failed to get the desired results on Wednesday.

While Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Remo Stars, Rivers United and Plateau United played out a goalless draw in Port Harcourt.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars secured a slim 1-0 win over El-kanemi Warriors same way Wikki Tourists secured a late lone goal win over hard-fighting Enyimba.

In Kano, Pillars could only secure a disappointing 1-1 draw against Nasarawa while in Akure there was some relief for under-fire manager, Kayode Olujohungbe, as Sunshine Stars beat Katsina United 2-0.

NPFL Matchday 16 Results:

Rangers Int’l 1-1 Remo Stars

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Enyimba Int’l

Rivers Utd 0-0 Plateau Utd

ABS FC 1-1 Gombe Utd

MFM FC 2-1 Abia Warriors

Kano Pillars 1-1 Nasarawa Utd

Shooting Stars 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Sunshine Stars 2-0 Katsina Utd