Messi banned for four international matches

Lionel Messi [Photo Credit: goal.com]
Lionel Messi [Photo Credit: goal.com]

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi, has been banned from their next four competitive internationals starting with Tuesday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier away to Bolivia.

FIFA, the world football governing body, said on Tuesday that Messi was banned for “directing insulting words at an assistant referee” during Argentina’s 1-0 win over Chile on Friday.

FIFA said after the game in La Paz, the “remainder of the sanction will be served over Argentina’s subsequent World Cup qualifying matches”.

Messi, who scored the only goal in the qualifier, was angered when he was flagged for a foul, waving and shouting at the assistant in response.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 29-year-old FC Barcelona player was also fined £8,100 (about N4.5 million).

The ban came just five and a half hours before Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia kicks off.

NAN reports that Argentina are third in South American qualifying, with the top four teams advancing to next summer’s finals in Russia.

There are five matches still to play in the qualifiers.(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.