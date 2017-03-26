Blind sacked as Netherlands coach after Bulgaria defeat

The Netherlands on Sunday announced they have sacked head coach Danny Blind after two years in charge.

His sacking follows a 0-2 defeat to Bulgaria on Saturday which leaves the Netherlands fourth in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying group at the halfway stage.

The 55-year-old Blind took over as coach from Guus Hiddink in 2015, but his side failed to qualify for the European Championships in France last summer.

The Dutch FA said recent results left the team “with difficulty qualifying for the World Cup in Russia’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Blind won only seven of his 17 games in charge since 2015, drawing three and losing seven.

Fred Grim will take charge as interim coach when the Netherlands face Italy on Tuesday.

