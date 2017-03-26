Nigerian League Review: Plateau United return to top spot

Related News

Plateau United have a made a swift return to the number one position on the Nigeria Professional Football League standings.

The Tin City boys regained the position on the log after they thrashed ABS FC 4-1 in their Match Day 15 duel in Jos on Sunday.

Having been knocked off the number one spot last Wednesday by MFM FC, Plateau United left no one in doubt of their resolve to return to the position they held for 12 match days as Joshua Obaje gave them a 20th minute lead.

Though ABS found themselves back on level terms to make it 1-1. The hosts made sure they regained the advantage as they scored another goal to make it 2-1 by half time.

Plateau United scored two more goals in the second half to end the game 4-1 to claim the maximum three points that has taken their total tally to 28 after 15 games.

Elsewhere, there was another emphatic win recorded in Umuahia where Abia Warriors crushed Kano Pillars 3-0.

The defeat for Coach Kadiri Ikhana’s side is one of their biggest losses this season.

In Calabar, Captain Mfon Udoh was the hero for Enyimba as he scored the only goal that gave the Peoples’ Elephant a 1-0 win over Rivers United who are now gradually drowning in the relegation waters.

Trouble could also be looming for Enugu Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo after his side lost yet again; this time away to Katsina United who beat the reigning champions by a lone-goal.

Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars also lost their respective away games to Nasarawa United and El-Kanemi Warriors respectively by a lone goal

Full results

Plateau United FC 4-1 ABS FC

Remo Stars FC 2-1 Wikki Tourists

Gombe United 1-0 MFM FC

Niger Tornadoes FC 2-1 Sunshine Stars FC

Abia Warriors FC 3-0 Kano Pillars FC

Enyimba International FC 1-0 Rivers United FC

Katsina United 1-0 Rangers International

Nasarawa United 1-0 Shooting Stars

El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 Lobi Stars