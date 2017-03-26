Onazi: Super Eagles fully focused on qualifying for World Cup

Related News

Nigeria’s young and vibrant squad is thinking of little else apart from qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, so says stand-in Captain Ogenyi Onazi.

The midfielder spoke on Sunday during a meeting of the Super Eagles with NFF President Amaju Pinnick, at the team’s Crowne Plaza London Ealing hotel.

“I am always delighted anytime I look at the faces of everyone in camp. The determination is real and infectious. It is a young and focused group; we all want to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018 and the next Africa Cup of Nations.

“We are happy that the NFF President is here and spoken very well, and we want to assure Nigerians that we will keep up the momentum in the World Cup qualifying race and at the same time go all out for the Cup of Nations ticket.”

Onazi, who plays for Trabzonspor FC of Turkey, added that the friendly against Senegal’s Teranga Lions on Thursday was an excellent preparation for the Super Eagles’ very crucial five competitive matches later this year.

Nigeria host South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June, before quick, home-and-away 2018 FIFA World Cup sessions against Cameroon late August and early September, and concluding World Cup qualifiers against Zambia (at home in October) and Algeria (away in November).

Earlier, Pinnick appreciated the players and officials for their sense of duty and commitment to the cause, while assuring that the Federation will work assiduously hard to see that their outstanding entitlements are offset soonest.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development, Obinna Ogba, also assured the group of the Nigerian government’s appreciation of their toil, and charged them to go ahead and earn the tickets to the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Also, Marvin Ebuehi has spoken to thenff.com of his joy that first son, Tyronne Ebuehi, has finally committed to Nigeria after the misunderstanding that trailed his first call-up to the Super Eagles.

“I must confess to you that I am glad that he has finally committed to Nigeria. I am very proud as a father. The first call –up, there was a misunderstanding and things went the way they did, unfortunately.

“I apologize for that misunderstanding. I have always said that he would have to play for Nigeria at senior level, because I am proud of my country,” said the Edo State –born father of three.

Ebuehi, an Amsterdam –based businessman was at the Super Eagles’ Crowne Plaza London Ealing hotel on Saturday with Dutch wife, Toos, and a couple of in-laws.

“Tyronne has always been crazy about football from an early age. I put him in an academy at the age of six and I’m not surprised that he’s on the way to living his dream.”

Tyronne’s sister Tyvanne is a UK –based model and brother Trevin is a student in Holland.

“I am praying that Tyronne fulfills his ambition of playing for a big club in Europe, and also become an important player for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.”