Nigerian League Preview: Plateau United seek return to top spot

Related News

The erstwhile Nigeria Professional Football League leaders, Plateau United, will hope to find their way back to summit of the log as they host ABS FC from Ilorin in one of the match day 15 games of the NPFL this Sunday.

Kennedy Boboye’s men already have a superior goals difference over the leaders and should MFM FC fail to win in Gombe, a win over ABS will take Plateau United back to the top.

For Captain Elisa Golbe, he and his teammates are condemned to win Sunday’s game even if it will not be enough to take them back to the top.

“We are not concerned about how the MFM and Gombe United go, our first mission is to get all the three points against ABS FC on Sunday and by the grace of God, we will achieve that aim” the Plateau United skipper told PREMIUM TIMES.

Plateau United enjoyed top spot for 12 match days before they were deposed by MFM FC.

Interestingly, MFM FC having found their way to the top are also keen to stay there as long as possible even as they see themselves as title contenders.

After the win over Rivers United which saw them climb to top spot, MFM FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, said his team will take each game as it comes.

MFM FC

“It’s a nice feeling to be at the top; but as you know we are not just keen about getting to the top, we want to stay there” the ambitious coach told journalists at the Agege stadium.

Having chosen to fly to Gombe instead of the taking the long torturous road trip, the Olukoya Boys are confident they will get something from the Pantani Stadium on Sunday.

In other games, former champions Kano Pillars have a pretty decent record in Umuahia and will hope to get a result at the Abia State capital when they take on Abia Warriors on Sunday. But the star match of the weekend is expected to be at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar where Enyimba will play hosts to Rivers United.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s Enyimba are without defeat in their last three games while United go into the game at the back of two losses in two different competitions.

Sunday’s televised game will be at the Nest of Champions in Uyo where Akwa United will face FC Ifeanyiubah in a late kick-off.

In Maiduguri, El-Kanemi Warriors will attempt to extend their perfect home record when they host Lobi Stars while Shooting Stars who ended a seven-game winless streak on Wednesday will be guests to Nasarawa United in Lafia.

NPFL Match Day 15 Fixtures

Katsina United vs Enugu Rangers

Remo Stars vs Wikki Tourist

Enyimba vs Rivers United

Plateau United vs ABS

Gombe United vs MFM

Abia Warriors vs Kano Pillars

Nasarawa United vs Shooting Stars

El Kanemi Warriors vs Lobi Stars

Niger Tornadoes vs Sunshine Stars

Akwa United vs Ifeanyi Uba