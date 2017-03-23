Nigeria vs Senegal: Onazi captains Super Eagles

Onazi-lead

Ogenyi Onazi has been chosen as the captain for the Super Eagles in Thursday night’s international friendly against Senegal.

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, named a formidable starting line-up which has Chippa United goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, in goal ahead of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and the newly invited Tope Okeowo

The Eagles defence has the quartet of Kenneth Omeruo, Elderson Echiejile, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun to curtail the rampaging Senegal forwards

Onazi is partnered in the central midfield position by Leicester City rising star, Wilfred Ndidi.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa and Moses Simon complete the starting line-up.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. but will not be aired live.

Eagles XI vs Senegal: Akpeyi, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Echiejile, Onazi, Ndidi, Iheanacho,Musa, Simon, Iwobi.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.