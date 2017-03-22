Nigerian League: Odey fires MFM FC to top spot

Related News

MFM FC have overtaken Plateau United at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

Stephen Odey with two goals on Wednesday helped the Olukoya Boys to the number one position on the NPFL log as they beat hard fighting Rivers United in their rescheduled game at the Agege Stadium.

Odey scored his two goals from the penalty spot in the first half as he took his tally for the season to 12 goals.

Though Rivers United through Emeka Ogubh also scored a goal in the first half, it was not enough to deny MFM FC their 7th win on the bounce at home.

MFM FC after 14 games have 27 points.