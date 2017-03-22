Enyeama makes Ligue 1 team of the week

Related News

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has been listed in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week in France, following a fantastic showing at the weekend against Olympique Marseille.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lille OSC had struggled on home soil this season, failing to win any of their last five matches.

While Europa League-chasing Marseille had won three of their previous four matches with Dimitri Payet pulling the strings from midfield.

However, Enyeama, who was making his 140th appearance for Lille, was in spectacular form, as he thwarted every effort toward his goal, picking a rating of 7.9/10, according to whoscored.com.

The match, played on March 17, ended 0-0.

