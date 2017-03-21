Visa hitch for Super Eagles stars ahead Senegal, Burkina Faso friendlies

eagles-zambia

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that most of the players yet to arrive the London camp of the Super Eagles for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso are being delayed owing to visa issues.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, from the communications department of NFF, assured that Nigeria –based Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Oghenekaro Etebo (Portugal) and Musa Muhammed (Bosnia Herzegovina) are expected on Wednesday, as they were all delayed by visa.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi (South Africa) can only arrive on Thursday as a public holiday in South Africa meant he could not collect his visa earlier.

Kingsley Madu (Belgium) and Uche Agbo (Spain) are also delayed by visa.

With injury to Victor Moses, only 24 players will now prosecute both matches.

Three-time African champions Nigeria take on 2002 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists Senegal at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club on Thursday, by 8p.m., and will be up against 2013 Africa Cup of Nations Final victims, Burkina Faso, at the same venue and time on Monday.

The NFF and its FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, arranged both matches as preparation for the Super Eagles for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series starting in June, as well as the remaining matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying race.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.