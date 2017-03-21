CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers, Rivers United get tricky opponents

Nigeria Professional Football League sides, Enugu Rangers and Rivers United, have been handed tricky opponents in the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

In the draws conducted on Tuesday, Rivers United were pitched along Rayon sports of Rwanda while Rangers have it seemingly tougher as they are up against Zambia giants, Zesco United.

Both Rangers and Rivers United were dumped out of the CAF Champions League and they will be keen to make amends in the confederations cup.

The first leg of these playoff games is fixed for the weekend of April 7 to 9.

