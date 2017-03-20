Ghanaian referee banned for life

Related News

The world football governing body, FIFA, have given a life ban to Ghanaian centre referee, Joseph Odartei Lamptey.

He was found guilty of breaching FIFA’s disciplinary code during a 2018 World Cup qualifying match between South Africa and Senegal, which South Africa won 2-1.

A release on the official FIFA website read, “The official was found guilty of breaching art. 69 par. 1 (unlawfully influencing match results) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ qualifying match between South Africa and Senegal on 12 November 2016.”

Lamptey awarded South Africa a very dubious penalty in the 43rd minute of the match – as he adjudged Eleazar Rodgers’ header, which clearly hit Kalidou Koulibaly’s knee to have hit the defender’s hand.

The statement continued: “On the other hand, all charges against the Ghanaian match official David Lionheart Nii Lartey Laryea, whose behaviour had also been the subject of investigations, were dismissed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.”

The world football body added that “further information concerning the South Africa v. Senegal match in question will be provided once the decision becomes final and binding.”