Footballer ‘accidentally’ thanks wife, girlfriend after scoring twice

Mohammed Anas
Mohammed Anas

A Ghanaian footballer playing for a South African team accidentally thanked both his wife and his girlfriend after scoring two goals, on a video posted on YouTube.

Free State Stars striker Mohammed Anas gave an interview after a 2-2 match against Ajax Cape Town, saying he thanked God for his performance.

“I appreciate my fans also, my wife and my girlfriend,” the 22-year-old added.

He then tried to correct his comments: “I mean my wife, sorry.”

The video posted over the weekend sparked amused comments, with one of them simply saying: “Too late…”

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.