Footballer ‘accidentally’ thanks wife, girlfriend after scoring twice

Related News

A Ghanaian footballer playing for a South African team accidentally thanked both his wife and his girlfriend after scoring two goals, on a video posted on YouTube.

Free State Stars striker Mohammed Anas gave an interview after a 2-2 match against Ajax Cape Town, saying he thanked God for his performance.

“I appreciate my fans also, my wife and my girlfriend,” the 22-year-old added.

He then tried to correct his comments: “I mean my wife, sorry.”

The video posted over the weekend sparked amused comments, with one of them simply saying: “Too late…”

(dpa/NAN)