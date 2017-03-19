Nigeria League Review: Odey fires MFM closer to top spot

Related News

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC, MFM FC, are closing in on the top position on the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

The Olukoya Boys secured a 2-1 win over table toppers, Plateau United, on Sunday with the two goals coming from the boots of in-form striker, Stephen Odey.

Odey banged in his ninth goal of the campaign after some good work by Sikiru Olatunbosun in first half stoppage time.

However, Plateau fought back to restore parity in the 62nd minute through substitute Peter Eneji.

Odey then increased his tally for the season to 10 when he grabbed the match winner two minutes from time from the penalty spot.

MFM now have 24 points, just one adrift of Plateau United at the top. The Lagos team however have a game at hand and can move up if they win same.

In other Match Day 14 games played on Sunday, Enyimba were forced to a 1-1 draw by ABS FC in Ilorin.

Mfon Udoh had put the visitors in front before ABS FC were spared their blushes courtesy of a late penalty kick awarded to the team.

The game in Ibadan also ended in a stalemate as Shooting Stars for the umpteenth time dropped crucial home points; settling for a barren draw with Abia Warriors.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars beat Gombe United 2-0 and FC IfeanyiUbah also squeezed out a 3-2 win over El-Kanemi warriors.

Full results

Wikki Tourists 2 Katsina United 1

ABS FC 1 Enyimba 1

MFM FC 2 Plateau United 1

Kano Pillars 2 Gombe 0

Shooting Stars 0 Abia Warriors 0

Lobi Stars 0 Nasarawa 0

FC IfeanyiUbah 3 El Kanemi 2

Niger Tornadoes 1 Akwa United 0