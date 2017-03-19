CAF Champions League: Enugu Rangers sent packing

Related News

About 24 hours after Rivers United were sent packing from the CAF Champions League, Enugu Rangers have also been sent packing from the competition.

Rangers exit means Nigeria no longer has any representative in the Champions League.

Rangers were ousted in the Round of 32 despite recording a face-saving 2-1 win over Zamalek of Egypt on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu.

Having been white-washed 4-1 in the first leg in Cairo last weekend, Rangers needed a three-goal margin win to pull through.

The Nigeria flag bearers did not look like they could do the needful as they had to wait till late in the first half to record their first goal through Tope Olusesi.

Hopes of the reigning Nigeria League champions were dented when they allowed Zamalek pull level through Morsi in the 71st minute.

Though Godwin Aguda restored Rangers lead, it was not enough to see Rangers pull through as they crashed out on a 5-3 aggregate scoreline and would now have to settle to play in the less fancied CAF Confederation Cup.

On Saturday, Rivers United also crashed of the CAF Champions League after losing to Sudanese club, Al-Merrikh.