Rivers United crash out of CAF Champions League

One of the teams representing Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United, have sensationally crashed out of the competition.

The Garden City team were looking destined for a place in the money-spinning group stage of the Champions League after registering a 3-0 win in their first leg clash against Sudanese outfit, Al-Merrikh, in Port Harcourt last weekend.

However, having been subjected to a hostile reception in Omdurman, the Nigeria Professional Football League side were simply blown away, losing 4-0 to their hosts on Saturday night.

Bakri Al Madina was the hero for Al-Merrikh as he scored a first half hat trick; netting in the 9th, 24th and 45th minute.

The host got the much craved after fourth goal in the second half as they progressed with a 4-3 aggregate score line while Rivers United will now settle to play in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

The other Nigerian team in the CAF Champions League, Enugu Rangers will be up against Zamlek on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium.

The Flying Antelopes will have to emulate Al-Merrikh having lost the first leg 4-1 in Cairo last weekend.