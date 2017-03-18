Rivers United crash out of CAF Champions League

Rivers United Football Club [Photo Credit: Africasports24]
Rivers United Football Club [Photo Credit: Africasports24]

One of the teams representing Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United, have sensationally crashed out of the competition.

The Garden City team were looking destined for a place in the money-spinning group stage of the Champions League after registering a 3-0 win in their first leg clash against Sudanese outfit, Al-Merrikh, in Port Harcourt last weekend.

However, having been subjected to a hostile reception in Omdurman, the Nigeria Professional Football League side were simply blown away, losing 4-0 to their hosts on Saturday night.

Bakri Al Madina was the hero for Al-Merrikh as he scored a first half hat trick; netting in the 9th, 24th and 45th minute.

The host got the much craved after fourth goal in the second half as they progressed with a 4-3 aggregate score line while Rivers United will now settle to play in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

The other Nigerian team in the CAF Champions League, Enugu Rangers will be up against Zamlek on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium.

The Flying Antelopes will have to emulate Al-Merrikh having lost the first leg 4-1 in Cairo last weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.