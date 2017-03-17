Champions League: Juventus to face Barca as Leicester get Atletico Madrid

Perennial Italian champions, Juventus, have been drawn to face Barcelona in what many see as the star fixture in the quarter final stage of the UEFA champions’ league.
Juve saw off Porto to make it to the last eight while Barcelona performed a miracle to edge out PSG.
In other pairings, Bayern Munich are pitched with Real Madrid while the duo of Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi have a date with Atletico Madrid.
Dortmund will face Monaco in the last quarter final fixture.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To
7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...
TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.