Champions League: Juventus to face Barca as Leicester get Atletico Madrid

Perennial Italian champions, Juventus, have been drawn to face Barcelona in what many see as the star fixture in the quarter final stage of the UEFA champions’ league.

Juve saw off Porto to make it to the last eight while Barcelona performed a miracle to edge out PSG.

In other pairings, Bayern Munich are pitched with Real Madrid while the duo of Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi have a date with Atletico Madrid.

Dortmund will face Monaco in the last quarter final fixture.