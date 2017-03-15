Monaco knock Manchester City out of Champions League

Related News

Manchester City have been knocked out of the Champions League after they lost on away goals to French side, Monaco FC.

The second leg ended 3-1 in Monaco in favour of the French side who had lost 3-5 in the first leg played in England.

The final score was thus 6-6, but Monaco qualified for the quarter final on the away goal rule.

The exit will be the first for Coach Pep Guardiola in the Second Round of the UEFA Champions League as his previous sides, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, always went past that stage.

The Manchester City loss also means Leicester City are the only English team in the quarter final following earlier exits by Tottenham Hotspurs and Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid also qualified for the quarter final on Wednesday after winning 4-2 on aggregate against Bayer Leverkusen. All the goals were scored in the first leg in Germany.