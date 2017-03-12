Nigerian clubs experience mixed fortunes in CAF Champions League

Related News

It was mixed fortunes for two Nigerian clubs participating in the African club competitions organised by the Confederation of Africa Football, CAF.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United on Sunday trashed Al-Merrikh of Sudan 3-0 to brighten their chances of qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The match was the round of 32 first leg clash of the competition.

A first half brace from Guy Kuemian and another brilliant effort from Esosa Igbinosa gave the Pride of Rivers a comfortable lead going into the second leg next weekend.

Kuemian opened scoring in the 15th minute of the encounter.

The Ivorien forward then doubled his side’s lead three minutes later to hand Stanley Eguma’s side a 2-0 lead into the break.

Esosa Igbinosa sealed the win for Rivers United in the 85th minute of the encounter.

The second leg will be played at the Al-Merrikh Stadium, Omdurman next week.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the group stage of the competition.

In Egypt, the second Nigerian team in the CAF Champions League, Rangers FC, were trashed 4-1 by Zamalek.

Rangers will now have a herculean task in the second leg in Enugu next week.

(NAN)