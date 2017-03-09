LA Galaxy offer to make Ibrahimovic highest paid MLS player

Related News

LA Galaxy have told Zlatan Ibrahimovic they are prepared to make him the highest paid player in Major League Soccer history if he joins them from Manchester United this summer.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ibrahimovic only joined United on a one-year deal last summer.

There is an option for the Swede to stay longer but while the club are desperate to keep him, the 35-year-old is yet to agree.

Ibrahimovic has scored 26 goals for United this season.

He will start Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first-leg tie with Russian side Rostov but is about to serve a three-match domestic ban. The Swede accepted a charge of violent conduct for elbowing Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings in the face at Old Trafford on Saturday.

In 2016, Brazilian forward Kaka was the highest paid player in MLS, with a published annual salary from Orlando City of $7.167 million (5.89 million pounds, about N270 billion).

LA Galaxy paid former England midfielder Steven Gerrard $6.1million dollars (5.01million pounds) last season, but he has since retired.

Galaxy see Ibrahimovic as having the potential to make as big an impact on football in the U.S. as David Beckham did when he joined the club from Real Madrid in 2007.

It is not known what contract length Galaxy, who are winners of three out of the last six MLS titles, he would be willing to offer Ibrahimovic but the club feels it has a realistic chance of signing the veteran frontman.

With his contract expiring in the summer, LA Galaxy could sign Ibrahimovic in advance of a move to MLS during the July transfer window.

That is what they did with Beckham in 2007, a signing that was announced in the January prior to his Real Madrid contract coming to an end on 30 June.

However, United will almost certainly have other ideas.

Following their EFL Cup final win over Southampton, when Ibrahimovic scored United’s late winner, manager Jose Mourinho said that while he would not beg the forward to stay at Old Trafford, he thought United fans would be willing to camp in the striker’s garden in an attempt to persuade him.

