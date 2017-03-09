FIFA Ranking: Nigeria remains at 41st position

Related News

The Super Eagles remained unmoved at the 41st position in the FIFA World ranking for the month of March.

The ranking table was published on the website of the world football governing body on Thursday.

Though unmoved in the ranking, Nigeria had one point less, from 686 in February to 685 at present.

The FIFA ranking also kept the Super Eagles as the seventh-placed team in Africa behind Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Congo DR.

On the global scene, there are also few changes because only four “A” international games were considered.

South American heavyweights Argentina and Brazil remained in first and second position respectively, while reigning FIFA World Cup champion Germany came third.

The top 20 are unchanged from February except for two notable exceptions. Poland (12, plus 2) reached their best ever world ranking, joining Wales in joint 12th position for March.

There were several small changes across the top 50, but most notably three teams improved their position by three or more ranks: Egypt (20, plus 3), Senegal (28, plus 3) and the Czech Republic (42, plus 4).

With no new teams breaking into the top 50, last month’s regional composition remained untouched: UEFA has 26 top 50 teams, CAF 11, CONMEBOL 8, CONCACAF 3, AFC 2 and OFC 0.

February’s continental leaders claimed the same honour for March: Argentina (1, unchanged), Germany (3, unchanged), Mexico (17, unchanged), Egypt (20, plus 3), Iran (33, minus 1), and New Zealand (112, minus 1).

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking would be published on April 6, 2017.

(NAN)