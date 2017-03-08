Barcelona need historic miracle to overturn 4-0 deficit against PSG

Related News

It has not happened before, but it can start tonight at the Nou Camp when Barcelona host PSG in the UEFA Champions League second round second leg hoping to overturn a 4-0 first leg deficit.

It was both humbling and humiliating, but if there is a team that can score four goals against anyone – it is this Barcelona that boasts the striking power of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar as their front three. But the question is can they stop PSG from scoring? The game could end 5-2, 4-2 and all manner of wins but it would be goals conceded that would ensure that Barca do not progress in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Departing manager, Luis Enrique, has said if PSG could score four then they can score six but he may just have been grandstanding.

How the game would be played

Barcelona need more energy in the centre of the park for this encounter and they could be galvanized by the over 90,000-strong support at the Nou Camp. They will also need an early goal to throw some fear into the Paris-based club.

Barcelona’s main slayer from the first leg, Angel di Maria, is a doubt for the match having not played enough since that 4-0 hammering on February 14. He needs to prove his fitness to Unai Emery before the encounter but if he fails then compatriot Javier Pastore could come in.

PSG have Thiago Motta back and he could be installed in front of the defence to ensure that Barcelona are kept out for a reasonable amount of time.

For Enrique, whose side has scored 15 goals in four matches since that debacle – the answer would be Messi having an ethereal night supported by Neymar and Suarez. There are indications that the Catalans would go to three at the back so that they can commit more men to attack though they must ensure that they compete 100 per cent for the second balls.

Managers’ Quotes

“I’ve been convinced for a couple of weeks that there will be a stage in the game where we will be close to achieving what we need. If a team can score four against us, then we can score six against them. The result in the first leg was very clear but this is a knockout tie and we’re only at half-time. Over 95 minutes, an infinite number of things can happen. Hopefully they will all be positive for us.” – Luis Enrique, Barcelona

“I have the same confidence in my team as before the first leg and the same respect for Barcelona. Our only thought is to play the way we did in the first leg, without thinking about the result. There is pressure of course. Tomorrow, what will be different is that Barca will have the fans behind them. We need to keep to our usual philosophy.” – Unai Emery, PSG