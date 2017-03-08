UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid, Bayern Munich through to quarter-finals

Related News

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are through to the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League quarter finals after they repeated their first leg triumphs over Napoli and Arsenal respectively.

In both matches, the home teams scored first to raise hopes, but those hopes were extinguished in the second half as the visitors scored at will.

In London, Arsenal scored first, in the 20th minute through Theo Walcott as the Gunners flew out of the blocks.

They should have scored more through Walcott, who hit the side netting and had a shout for a penalty when Xavi Alonso took him down but the referee waved play on.

But as with the first leg, Laurent Koscielny had to leave the pitch after he was shown a straight red card after denying Robert Lewandowski a goal scoring chance.

Lewandowski scored the penalty and that meant no way back for the Gunners. Arjen Robben added the second on 68 minutes while Douglas Costa scored the third 10 minutes afterwards.

Arturo Vidal added a brace to take aggregate score to 10-2 for the Bavarians.

In Naples, Dries Mertens scored in the 24th minute to put Real Madrid under real pressure. Cristiano Ronaldo should have equalised five minutes after but his shot hit the post and rebounded to safety.

But in six second half minutes, Real Madrid turned it completely around with two headers. Sergio Ramos scored the equalizer from a corner kick in the 51st minute and then in the 57th, his goal-bound header went in through a Mertens’ deflection.

Substitute, Alvaro Morata, pounced on a rebound in additional time to add gloss to the 6-2 aggregate win.