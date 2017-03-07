Arsenal out of Champions League after Bayern demolition

Arsenal on Tuesday night crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.
The London club lost 2-10 on aggregate to German champions, Bayern Munich in the Second Round.
Each leg ended 5-1.
Napoli are also out of the Champions League after losing 2-6 on aggregate to Real Madrid who won both legs 3-1 each.
The Champions League continues on Wednesday night.
