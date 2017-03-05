Nigerian League: Plateau United, Shooting Stars draw in Ibadan

Plateau United continued their good run in the Nigeria Professional Football League with an away draw with Shooting Stars.
The match, which ended 1-1 in Ibadan, meant Plateau United continue to be at the top of the league.
In other matches, Kano Pillars defeated Enyimba 3-1 in Kano while MFM defeated Remo FC 1-0 in Lagos.
Full Results of Match Day 12 NPFL games
Rivers United FC 1-0 Rangers International FC
Shooting Stars FC 1-1 Plateau United FC
FC IfeanyiUbah 2-2 Abia Warriors FC
MFM FC 1-0 Remo Stars FC
Kano Pillars FC 3-1 Enyimba International FC
Niger Tornadoes FC 2-0 Nasarawa United FC
Akwa United FC 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC
Lobi Stars FC 1-0 Gombe United FC
Sunshine Stars FC 1-0 Wikki Tourists FC
ABS FC 1-0 Katsina United FC
(NAN)