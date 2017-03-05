Nigerian League: Plateau United, Shooting Stars draw in Ibadan

Related News

Plateau United continued their good run in the Nigeria Professional Football League with an away draw with Shooting Stars.

The match, which ended 1-1 in Ibadan, meant Plateau United continue to be at the top of the league.

In other matches, Kano Pillars defeated Enyimba 3-1 in Kano while MFM defeated Remo FC 1-0 in Lagos.

Full Results of Match Day 12 NPFL games

Rivers United FC 1-0 Rangers International FC

Shooting Stars FC 1-1 Plateau United FC

FC IfeanyiUbah 2-2 Abia Warriors FC

MFM FC 1-0 Remo Stars FC

Kano Pillars FC 3-1 Enyimba International FC

Niger Tornadoes FC 2-0 Nasarawa United FC

Akwa United FC 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Lobi Stars FC 1-0 Gombe United FC

Sunshine Stars FC 1-0 Wikki Tourists FC

ABS FC 1-0 Katsina United FC

(NAN)