Nigerian League: Plateau United, Shooting Stars draw in Ibadan

Plateau United continued their good run in the Nigeria Professional Football League with an away draw with Shooting Stars.

The match, which ended 1-1 in Ibadan, meant Plateau United continue to be at the top of the league.

In other matches, Kano Pillars defeated Enyimba 3-1 in Kano while MFM defeated Remo FC 1-0 in Lagos.

Full Results of Match Day 12 NPFL games

Rivers United FC 1-0 Rangers International FC

Shooting Stars FC 1-1 Plateau United FC

FC IfeanyiUbah 2-2 Abia Warriors FC

MFM FC 1-0 Remo Stars FC

Kano Pillars FC 3-1 Enyimba International FC

Niger Tornadoes FC 2-0 Nasarawa United FC

Akwa United FC 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Lobi Stars FC 1-0 Gombe United FC

Sunshine Stars FC 1-0 Wikki Tourists FC

ABS FC 1-0 Katsina United FC

