EPL: Liverpool replace Arsenal in top four

Liverpool secured a vital advantage over Arsenal in the battle for a place in the English Premier League’s top four with a well-deserved 3-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gambled by leaving Alexis Sanchez – his leading scorer with 17 Premier League goals – on the bench, but the ploy backfired as Liverpool took control by the break.

Roberto Firmino’s far-post finish put Liverpool ahead after nine minutes and Sadio Mane confirmed their superiority with an emphatic strike just before half-time.

Sanchez, predictably, emerged as a substitute at the start of the second half and set up a goal for Danny Welbeck that gave Arsenal hope but Georginio Wijnaldum struck on the break deep into injury-time to seal Liverpool’s win.

Liverpool are now up to third, level with Manchester City on 52 points – but Arsenal are now in fifth trailing that pair by two points. (NAN)