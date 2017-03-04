EPL: Liverpool replace Arsenal in top four

Liverpoo Vs lArsenal Premier League [Photo credit: mirror.co.uk]
Liverpoo Vs lArsenal Premier League [Photo credit: mirror.co.uk]

Liverpool secured a vital advantage over Arsenal in the battle for a place in the English Premier League’s top four with a well-deserved 3-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gambled by leaving Alexis Sanchez – his leading scorer with 17 Premier League goals – on the bench, but the ploy backfired as Liverpool took control by the break.

Roberto Firmino’s far-post finish put Liverpool ahead after nine minutes and Sadio Mane confirmed their superiority with an emphatic strike just before half-time.

Sanchez, predictably, emerged as a substitute at the start of the second half and set up a goal for Danny Welbeck that gave Arsenal hope but Georginio Wijnaldum struck on the break deep into injury-time to seal Liverpool’s win.

Liverpool are now up to third, level with Manchester City on 52 points – but Arsenal are now in fifth trailing that pair by two points. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.