Super Eagles Coach calls up 25 for friendlies

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has called up 25 players for the March friendlies with Senegal and Burkina Faso in London.

This is contained in a statement by Ademola Olajire, the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF’s) spokesperson and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement said Wolverhapton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme would lead Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa as the goalkeepers for the two test games.

“Team captain Obi John Mikel is excused from the squad as he undergoes pre-season training with his new Chinese side Tianjin Teda as vice-captain Ahmed Musa will lead the team in his absence.

“There is a return for FC Porto youngster Chidozie Awaziem while Victor Osimhen, John Ogu and Henry Agbo are also included in the squad.

“Ogenyi Onazi, Leon Balogun, Moses Simon, Abdullahi Shehu and Kenneth Omeruo lead the usual suspects as Rohr handed maiden call-ups to Tyronne Ebuehi and little-known Hannover 96’ striker Noah Joel Bazee,” it said.

Full list of invited players:

Goalkeepers: Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC Ifeanyiubah)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Troost Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Uche Henry Agbo (Granada FC, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Musa Muhammed (FC Zeljeznicar, Bosnia-Herzegovina); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Kingsley Madu (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Joel Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany). (NAN)