Luis Enrique to quit as Barcelona coach end of season

The Barcelona coach, Luis Enrique, has announced that he will quit his position at the end of the season.

The Spanish coach stated this after the La Liga game where his side defeated Sporting Gijon 6-1 on Wednesday night..

“I want to announce to everyone that I won’t continue at Barcelona next year. It’s difficult, but a decision I have thought about.

“I need to rest. That’s the main reason why I am not going to continue.”

Enrique has won several trophies with Barcelona including the Champions League and the Spanish League.

He has, however, come under criticism for his side’s heavy reliance on his forward line of Messi, Neymar and Suarez.