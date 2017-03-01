VIDEO: Sikiru Olatunbosun’s goal breaks the Internet
Football pundits are already saying the goal is a candidate for FIFA Puskas award.
Football pundits are already saying the goal is a candidate for FIFA Puskas award.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.